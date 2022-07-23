Calculate the energy difference between each pair of conformations shown by drawing and comparing Newman projections down the indicated bonds in each.
(b)
Calculate the energy difference between each pair of conformations shown by drawing and comparing Newman projections down the indicated bonds in each.
(b)
What is the mistake that was made in drawing each of the flipped chairs on the right from the chair on the left? [In these, assume that the angle through which you view the chair conformations doesn't change.]
(a)
For each pair of conformations shown, choose which is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.' [If both conformations have the same number of axial substituents, choose the one with the smallest axial substituents.]
(e)
For each chair on the left, place the substituents on the flipped chair. [Recall that the axial/equatorial designation changes from one chair to the next, but the carbon to which the substituent is attached does not.]
(f)
For each structure shown, draw the two chair conformations and choose which is most stable. Be sure that your second chair is the flipped version of the first. [Make sure that wedged substituents are up in the chair, regardless of whether up is equatorial or axial.]
(g)
For each structure shown, draw the two chair conformations and choose which is most stable. Be sure that your second chair is the flipped version of the first. [Make sure that wedged substituents are up in the chair, regardless of whether up is equatorial or axial.]
(e)