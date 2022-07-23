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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 50a
Chapter 2, Problem 50a

Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]
(a) Newman projections showing a molecule before and after a 120-degree clockwise rotation, with one substituent labeled.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Newman projection. A Newman projection is a way to visualize the conformation of a molecule by looking straight down the bond axis between two atoms. Identify the front carbon (closest to the viewer) and the back carbon (furthest from the viewer). Note the substituents attached to each carbon.
Step 2: Analyze the given Newman projection. Observe the positions of the substituents on the front and back carbons. Pay attention to the labeled substituent and its orientation (e.g., staggered or eclipsed conformation).
Step 3: Determine the direction and degree of rotation. If the problem specifies a clockwise or counterclockwise rotation, apply this rotation to the front carbon while keeping the back carbon fixed. For example, a 120° clockwise rotation means each substituent on the front carbon will move to the next position in a clockwise direction.
Step 4: Redraw the Newman projection after the rotation. Update the positions of the substituents on the front carbon based on the specified rotation. Ensure the back carbon substituents remain unchanged, as the rotation only affects the front carbon.
Step 5: Verify the resulting Newman projection. Check that the labeled substituent is correctly positioned according to the rotation and confirm that the new conformation matches the specified degree and direction of rotation. Ensure the drawing is clear and accurate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newman Projections

Newman projections are a way to visualize the conformation of a molecule by looking straight down the bond connecting two carbon atoms. This representation helps in understanding the spatial arrangement of substituents around the bond, which is crucial for analyzing steric interactions and torsional strain in organic compounds.
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Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections

Conformational Analysis

Conformational analysis involves studying the different spatial arrangements of atoms in a molecule that can be interconverted by rotation around single bonds. This analysis is essential for predicting the stability of various conformers, as certain arrangements may lead to increased steric hindrance or torsional strain, affecting the molecule's reactivity and properties.
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Understanding what a conformer is.

Dihedral Angle

The dihedral angle is the angle between two planes formed by four atoms in a molecule, specifically the angle between the planes of two adjacent bonds. In Newman projections, the dihedral angle is critical for determining the relative positions of substituents and understanding how rotation around a bond can influence the overall conformation and stability of the molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]

(d)

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Textbook Question

Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]

(l)

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Textbook Question

Draw in all missing lone pairs for the following molecules.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Draw in all missing lone pairs for the following molecules.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Draw in all missing lone pairs for the following molecules.

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Textbook Question

Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]

(h)

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