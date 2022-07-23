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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 50d
Chapter 2, Problem 50d

Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]
(d) Newman projections showing a molecule before and after a 120° counter-clockwise rotation, with one substituent labeled.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial Newman projection: Examine the given Newman projection and note the positions of all substituents on the front and back carbons. Pay attention to the labeled substituent for reference.
Determine the axis of rotation: Understand whether the rotation is occurring around the C-C bond (front carbon relative to the back carbon) and note the direction (clockwise or counterclockwise) and degree of rotation (e.g., 60°, 120°).
Apply the rotation: Rotate the substituents on the front carbon by the specified degree in the given direction (clockwise or counterclockwise) while keeping the substituents on the back carbon stationary. Use a systematic approach to track the new positions of each substituent.
Redraw the Newman projection: After completing the rotation, redraw the Newman projection with the updated positions of the substituents. Ensure that the labeled substituent is correctly placed in its new position.
Double-check your work: Verify that the rotation was applied correctly by comparing the initial and resulting Newman projections. Confirm that the labeled substituent and all other substituents are in their correct positions after the rotation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newman Projections

Newman projections are a way to visualize the conformation of a molecule by looking straight down the bond connecting two carbon atoms. This representation helps in understanding the spatial arrangement of substituents around the bond, which is crucial for analyzing steric interactions and torsional strain in organic compounds.
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Introduction to Drawing Newman Projections

Conformational Analysis

Conformational analysis involves studying the different spatial arrangements of atoms in a molecule that can be interconverted by rotation around single bonds. This analysis is essential for predicting the stability of various conformers, as certain arrangements may lead to increased steric hindrance or torsional strain, affecting the molecule's reactivity and properties.
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Understanding what a conformer is.

Dihedral Angle

The dihedral angle is the angle between two planes formed by four atoms, specifically the angle between the substituents on adjacent carbon atoms in a Newman projection. Understanding dihedral angles is important for predicting the energy and stability of different conformations, as certain angles can minimize or maximize steric interactions between substituents.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following structures, which staggered Newman projection skeleton from Assessment 3.51 should you draw first to show what is seen when looking down the indicated bond?

(d) <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]

(l)

1451
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Textbook Question

Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]

(a)

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Textbook Question

Draw in all missing lone pairs for the following molecules.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Draw in all missing lone pairs for the following molecules.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.]

(h)

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