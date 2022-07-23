Textbook Question
Given the following chair conformations, draw each in its planar form as if you were viewing it from above.
(d)
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Given the following chair conformations, draw each in its planar form as if you were viewing it from above.
(d)
Draw two different chair conformations for each of the following molecules. Make sure that your drawings clearly show the cis–trans stereochemistry.
(c)
Modify the following line-angle drawings to show all lone pairs.
(b)
Modify the following line-angle drawings to show all lone pairs.
(a)
Based on the formal charge, determine how many lone pairs are on each indicated atom.
(a)
For each pair of conformations you drew in Assessment 3.41, indicate which is most stable.