Identify the mistakes contained within the following structures.
(a)
Identify the mistakes contained within the following structures.
(a)
Despite methylcyclohexane (98.2 amu) having a higher molecular weight than toluene (92.1 amu), toluene melts at a higher temperature. Why? [Think about how the molecules can interact with each other based on their shape.]
Identify the functional groups in each of the following molecules. [The number of functional groups has been given to assist you.]
(a) [Three]
Identify the functional groups in each of the following molecules. [The number of functional groups has been given to assist you.]
(b) [Two]
Identify the functional groups in each of the following molecules. [The number of functional groups has been given to assist you.]
(c) [Three]
Correct the following incorrect names using standard IUPAC nomenclature. [Draw a compound that corresponds to the incorrect name, and then rename it.]
(e) 2,6-diethyl-1-methylcycloheptane