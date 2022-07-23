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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 17c
Chapter 2, Problem 17c

When we begin studying reactive intermediates, the designation of substitution will be especially important. Label the following carbocations as 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4° or based on the carbon bearing the positive charge.
(c) Cation structure showing a positively charged carbon atom with a hydrogen atom attached.

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1
Step 1: Identify the carbon atom bearing the positive charge in the carbocation structure. In this case, the positively charged carbon is the one connected to a hydrogen atom and three other carbon atoms.
Step 2: Determine the number of carbon atoms directly attached to the positively charged carbon. Count the carbons bonded to it. Here, the positively charged carbon is bonded to three other carbon atoms.
Step 3: Recall the classification of carbocations based on substitution: A 1° (primary) carbocation has one carbon directly attached to the positively charged carbon, a 2° (secondary) carbocation has two carbons attached, a 3° (tertiary) carbocation has three carbons attached, and a 4° (quaternary) carbocation has four carbons attached.
Step 4: Compare the number of carbons attached to the positively charged carbon in this structure to the definitions above. Since the positively charged carbon is bonded to three other carbons, this carbocation is classified as a 3° (tertiary) carbocation.
Step 5: Conclude that the carbocation in the given structure is a tertiary (3°) carbocation based on the substitution pattern of the carbon bearing the positive charge.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbocation Classification

Carbocations are classified based on the degree of substitution at the positively charged carbon atom. A primary (1°) carbocation has one alkyl group attached, a secondary (2°) has two, a tertiary (3°) has three, and a quaternary (4°) has four. This classification is crucial for understanding the stability and reactivity of carbocations.
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Stability of Carbocations

The stability of carbocations increases with the number of alkyl groups attached to the positively charged carbon. Tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary, which are more stable than primary. This trend is due to hyperconjugation and the inductive effect, where alkyl groups donate electron density to stabilize the positive charge.
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Hyperconjugation

Hyperconjugation is a stabilizing interaction that occurs when the electrons in a sigma bond (C-H or C-C) interact with an adjacent empty p-orbital of a carbocation. This delocalization of electrons helps to stabilize the positive charge, making more substituted carbocations (like tertiary) more stable than less substituted ones (like primary).
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each molecule, draw the Newman projection you would observe if you looked down the Ca - Cb bond in the direction indicated.

(d) <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Name the following alkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Each molecule exemplifies one of the nomenclature rules in Tables 3.7 and 3.8.]

(n) rule 7

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Textbook Question

When we begin studying reactive intermediates, the designation of substitution will be especially important. Label the following carbocations as 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4° or based on the carbon bearing the positive charge.

(b)

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Textbook Question

When we begin studying functional groups, the designation of substitution will be especially important. Label the following bromoalkanes as 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4° based on the carbon to which the bromine is attached.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Name the following alkanes using the common names for branched substituents.

(c)

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Textbook Question

In Chapter 8, we study the chemistry of alkenes, like ethene. In contrast to ethane, there is no free rotation around the C = C double bond of ethene. Explain this in the context of the molecular orbital picture of ethene.

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