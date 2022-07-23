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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 27
Chapter 2, Problem 27

Would you expect a CH3/CH3 eclipsing interaction to be larger or smaller than 1.3 kcal/mol?

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1
Understand the context of the problem: The CH₃/CH₃ eclipsing interaction refers to the steric strain that arises when two methyl groups (CH₃) are aligned in an eclipsed conformation in a molecule, such as in a Newman projection. This strain is due to the repulsion between the electron clouds of the two groups.
Recall the concept of torsional strain: Torsional strain occurs when groups are forced into an eclipsed conformation, leading to increased energy. Larger groups, like CH₃, experience greater steric hindrance compared to smaller groups like H, resulting in higher torsional strain.
Compare the CH₃/CH₃ interaction to other known interactions: For example, the H/H eclipsing interaction is approximately 1.0 kcal/mol, while the CH₃/H eclipsing interaction is around 1.3 kcal/mol. Since CH₃ groups are bulkier than H atoms, the CH₃/CH₃ interaction is expected to be larger than 1.3 kcal/mol.
Consider the size and electron density of CH₃ groups: The methyl groups are relatively large and have significant electron density, which increases the steric and electronic repulsion when they are eclipsed. This contributes to a higher energy barrier.
Conclude based on the analysis: Given the steric and electronic factors, the CH₃/CH₃ eclipsing interaction is expected to be larger than 1.3 kcal/mol, as it involves two bulky groups in close proximity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eclipsing Interactions

Eclipsing interactions occur when atoms or groups on adjacent carbons are aligned with each other, leading to increased steric strain and torsional strain. This alignment results in repulsion between electron clouds, which raises the energy of the molecule. The strength of these interactions can vary based on the size and electronegativity of the substituents involved.

Torsional Strain

Torsional strain is a type of strain that arises from the eclipsing of bonds in a molecule, which increases the potential energy due to the repulsion between electron clouds. In alkanes, this strain is particularly relevant in conformations where bonds are eclipsed rather than staggered. Understanding torsional strain helps predict the stability of different conformations and their energy differences.

Energy Values in Organic Chemistry

In organic chemistry, energy values such as kcal/mol are used to quantify the stability and reactivity of molecular conformations. A value of 1.3 kcal/mol indicates a specific energy difference that can influence the preferred conformation of a molecule. Comparing the expected energy of interactions, like CH₃/CH₃ eclipsing interactions, to known values helps in predicting molecular behavior and stability.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Choose the conformation in each pair that is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.'

(a)

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Textbook Question

Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]

(a) rule 1

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Textbook Question

Calculate the total strain in the eclipsed conformations shown.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the total strain in the eclipsed conformations shown.

(a)

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Textbook Question

For each of the pairs in Assessment 3.29, which conformation would you expect to be more prominent at equilibrium?

(a)

(b)

(c)

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Textbook Question

Why is it incorrect to say that the dihedral angle shown is 120° or even 109°?

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