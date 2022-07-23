Textbook Question
Choose the conformation in each pair that is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.'
(a)
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Choose the conformation in each pair that is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.'
(a)
Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]
(a) rule 1
Calculate the total strain in the eclipsed conformations shown.
(b)
Calculate the total strain in the eclipsed conformations shown.
(a)
For each of the pairs in Assessment 3.29, which conformation would you expect to be more prominent at equilibrium?
(a)
(b)
(c)
Why is it incorrect to say that the dihedral angle shown is 120° or even 109°?