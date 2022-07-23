Textbook Question
Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]
(a) rule 1
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Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]
(a) rule 1
Calculate the total strain in the eclipsed conformations shown.
(b)
Calculate the total strain in the eclipsed conformations shown.
(a)
Name the following cycloalkanes using the IUPAC system of nomenclature. [Hint: Each molecule exemplifies one of the cycloalkane nomenclature rules in Table 3.10.]
(c) rule 2
Would you expect a CH3/CH3 eclipsing interaction to be larger or smaller than 1.3 kcal/mol?
For each of the pairs in Assessment 3.29, which conformation would you expect to be more prominent at equilibrium?
(a)
(b)
(c)