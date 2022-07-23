For each of the following line-angle drawings,
(i) give the number of carbons,
(ii) label the carbons,
(iii) tell how many hydrogens are on each carbon, and
(iv) draw the hybrid structural formula.
(b)
For each of the following line-angle drawings,
(i) give the number of carbons,
(ii) label the carbons,
(iii) tell how many hydrogens are on each carbon, and
(iv) draw the hybrid structural formula.
(b)
For each of the following line-angle drawings,
(i) give the number of carbons,
(ii) label the carbons,
(iii) tell how many hydrogens are on each carbon, and
(iv) draw the hybrid structural formula.
(d)
Choose the molecule in each pair you'd expect to have the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning.
(b)
For each of the following line-angle drawings,
(i) give the number of carbons,
(ii) label the carbons,
(iii) tell how many hydrogens are on each carbon, and
(iv) draw the hybrid structural formula.
(c)
Rank the following molecules from least water soluble to most water soluble. Explain your reasoning.
(b) LiCl
Rank the following molecules from least water soluble to most water soluble. Explain your reasoning.
(a) H3C ― OH