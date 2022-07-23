Valency and Hydrogen Count

Valency refers to the ability of an atom to bond with other atoms, which is particularly important for carbon, as it typically forms four bonds. The number of hydrogen atoms attached to each carbon atom can be deduced from its valency and the number of bonds it forms with other atoms. For example, a carbon with four single bonds (sp3 hybridized) will have no hydrogen atoms attached, while a carbon with three single bonds will have one hydrogen atom.