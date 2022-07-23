Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 10c
Chapter 2, Problem 10c

For each of the following line-angle drawings,
(i) give the number of carbons,
(ii) label the carbons,
(iii) tell how many hydrogens are on each carbon, and
(iv) draw the hybrid structural formula.
(c)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Count the number of carbons in the structure. Each vertex in the line-angle drawing represents a carbon atom, and each line represents a bond. Analyze the structure carefully to identify all carbons, including those in the ring and the chain.
Step 2: Label each carbon atom sequentially, starting from one end of the structure. Assign numbers to each carbon atom, ensuring clarity in the labeling process.
Step 3: Determine the number of hydrogens attached to each carbon. Remember that carbon forms four bonds in total. Subtract the number of bonds shown in the diagram (to other carbons or double bonds) from four to calculate the number of hydrogens on each carbon.
Step 4: Draw the hybrid structural formula. Replace the line-angle drawing with a detailed structure showing all carbons, hydrogens, and bonds explicitly. Include the double bond and the cyclopentane ring in the hybrid structure.
Step 5: Double-check your work to ensure all carbons and hydrogens are accounted for, and the hybrid structural formula accurately represents the original line-angle drawing.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Line-Angle Drawings

Line-angle drawings, also known as skeletal structures, are a simplified way to represent organic molecules. In these drawings, vertices represent carbon atoms, and lines represent bonds between them. Hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are usually omitted for clarity, as they are implied by the tetravalency of carbon. Understanding how to interpret these drawings is essential for identifying the number of carbons and their connectivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:46
What is angle strain?

Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept that describes the mixing of atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals, which can explain the geometry of molecular bonding. For carbon, the most common hybridizations are sp3, sp2, and sp, corresponding to tetrahedral, trigonal planar, and linear geometries, respectively. Knowing the hybridization of each carbon atom helps in determining the number of hydrogen atoms attached to it, as well as the overall structure of the molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:43
Using bond sites to predict hybridization

Valency and Hydrogen Count

Valency refers to the ability of an atom to bond with other atoms, which is determined by the number of electrons in its outer shell. For carbon, which has a valency of four, it can form four bonds with other atoms, typically hydrogen in organic compounds. By applying the concept of valency, one can deduce the number of hydrogen atoms attached to each carbon in a molecule, which is crucial for completing the structural formula.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:07
Electron Counting
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following line-angle drawings, 

(i) give the number of carbons, 

(ii) label the carbons, 

(iii) tell how many hydrogens are on each carbon, and 

(iv) draw the hybrid structural formula.

(b)

1147
views
Textbook Question

There are five alkane constitutional isomers with the molecular formula C6H14. Draw them.

887
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following line-angle drawings, 

(i) give the number of carbons, 

(ii) label the carbons, 

(iii) tell how many hydrogens are on each carbon, and 

(iv) draw the hybrid structural formula.

(d)

1129
views
Textbook Question

Convert the following hybrid structural formulas into the line-angle drawings.

(b)

1494
views
Textbook Question

Rank the following molecules from least water soluble to most water soluble. Explain your reasoning.

(e) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3

633
views
Textbook Question

Rank the following molecules from least water soluble to most water soluble. Explain your reasoning.

(b) LiCl

806
views