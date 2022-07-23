For each of the following line-angle drawings,
(i) give the number of carbons,
(ii) label the carbons,
(iii) tell how many hydrogens are on each carbon, and
(iv) draw the hybrid structural formula.
(b)
For each of the following line-angle drawings,
(i) give the number of carbons,
(ii) label the carbons,
(iii) tell how many hydrogens are on each carbon, and
(iv) draw the hybrid structural formula.
(b)
There are five alkane constitutional isomers with the molecular formula C6H14. Draw them.
For each of the following line-angle drawings,
(i) give the number of carbons,
(ii) label the carbons,
(iii) tell how many hydrogens are on each carbon, and
(iv) draw the hybrid structural formula.
(d)
Convert the following hybrid structural formulas into the line-angle drawings.
(b)
Rank the following molecules from least water soluble to most water soluble. Explain your reasoning.
(e) CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3
Rank the following molecules from least water soluble to most water soluble. Explain your reasoning.
(b) LiCl