Valency and Hydrogen Count

Valency refers to the ability of an atom to bond with other atoms, which is particularly important for carbon, as it typically forms four bonds. The number of hydrogen atoms attached to a carbon atom can be deduced from its valency and the types of bonds it forms with other atoms. For example, a carbon with four single bonds (sp3 hybridized) will have three hydrogen atoms, while a carbon involved in a double bond (sp2 hybridized) will have two hydrogens. Understanding valency is crucial for accurately labeling carbons and determining their hydrogen counts.