Textbook Question
For each molecular formula, represent all constitutional isomers using line-angle drawings.
(c) C4H10
938
views
For each molecular formula, represent all constitutional isomers using line-angle drawings.
(c) C4H10
Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:
(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?
(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?
(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?
(h)
For each molecular formula, represent all constitutional isomers using line-angle drawings.
(e) C6H14
For each molecular formula, represent all constitutional isomers using line-angle drawings.
(b) C3H8
Represent each of the following condensed structural formulas using a line-angle drawing.
(d) CH3CH2CH2CCH2OH
Represent each of the following condensed structural formulas using a line-angle drawing.
(c) CH3CHOHCH2CHBrCH3