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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 47e
Chapter 2, Problem 47e

Represent each of the following condensed structural formulas using a line-angle drawing.
(e) (CH3)2CHCH2CH2CH2CH2CHO

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1
Step 1: Identify the main chain in the condensed structural formula. The main chain is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms. In this case, the main chain consists of 7 carbon atoms, ending with an aldehyde group (-CHO).
Step 2: Recognize the substituents attached to the main chain. Here, there is a (CH3)2CH group (an isopropyl group) attached to the second carbon of the main chain.
Step 3: Begin drawing the line-angle structure. Start with a zigzag line representing the main chain of 7 carbons. Each vertex represents a carbon atom, and the aldehyde group (-CHO) is drawn explicitly at the end of the chain.
Step 4: Add the substituents to the line-angle structure. Attach the isopropyl group ((CH3)2CH) to the second carbon of the main chain. Represent the isopropyl group as a branch with two methyl groups attached to a single carbon.
Step 5: Double-check the structure to ensure all carbons and hydrogens are accounted for, and the aldehyde group is correctly placed at the terminal position. Verify that the structure matches the condensed formula provided.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Condensed Structural Formulas

Condensed structural formulas provide a simplified representation of a molecule, showing the arrangement of atoms and their connectivity without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In these formulas, groups of atoms are often grouped together, such as (CH3)2, indicating branching or functional groups. Understanding how to interpret these formulas is essential for translating them into line-angle drawings.
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Line-Angle Drawings

Line-angle drawings, also known as skeletal structures, are a shorthand way of representing organic molecules. In these drawings, vertices represent carbon atoms, and lines represent bonds between them. Hydrogen atoms attached to carbons are usually omitted for simplicity. Mastery of this drawing technique is crucial for visualizing molecular structures quickly and efficiently.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the given formula, the presence of the aldehyde group (CHO) indicates that the molecule has specific reactivity and properties. Recognizing functional groups is vital for understanding the behavior and classification of organic compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, represent all constitutional isomers using line-angle drawings.

(c) C4H10

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Textbook Question

Given the line-angle drawings shown, answer the following questions:

(i) How many carbons are in each molecule?

(ii) How many hydrogens are at the circled carbon?

(iii) Is the indicated (→) carbon or 1° , 2°, 3°, or 4°?

(h)

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Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, represent all constitutional isomers using line-angle drawings.

(e) C6H14

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Textbook Question

For each molecular formula, represent all constitutional isomers using line-angle drawings.

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Textbook Question

Represent each of the following condensed structural formulas using a line-angle drawing.

(d) CH3CH2CH2CCH2OH

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Textbook Question

Represent each of the following condensed structural formulas using a line-angle drawing.

(c) CH3CHOHCH2CHBrCH3

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