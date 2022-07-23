Degree of Carbon Atoms

The degree of a carbon atom refers to the number of other carbon atoms directly bonded to it. A carbon can be classified as primary (1°) if it is attached to one other carbon, secondary (2°) if attached to two, tertiary (3°) if attached to three, and quaternary (4°) if attached to four. This classification is crucial for understanding the reactivity and stability of the molecule, as different degrees influence chemical behavior.