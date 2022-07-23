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Ch. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational Analysis
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 3 - Alkanes and Cycloalkanes: Properties and Conformational AnalysisProblem 26b
Chapter 2, Problem 26b

Calculate the total strain in the eclipsed conformations shown.
(b) Structural diagram of a cycloalkane with labeled hydrogen atoms, illustrating eclipsed conformations for strain calculation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of strain present in the eclipsed conformation. In this case, the strain arises from torsional strain (due to eclipsing interactions) and steric strain (due to bulky groups being in close proximity).
Step 2: Analyze the interactions between the groups in the eclipsed conformation. For example, the CH₃ groups and H atoms are eclipsing each other, leading to torsional strain. Additionally, the CH₃ groups are bulky and contribute to steric strain.
Step 3: Assign energy values to each type of interaction. Typically, the torsional strain for CH₃-H eclipsing interactions is around 1.0 kcal/mol, and for CH₃-CH₃ eclipsing interactions, it is around 3.0 kcal/mol. These values are standard and can be used for estimation.
Step 4: Count the number of each type of interaction in the eclipsed conformation. For example, there may be two CH₃-H eclipsing interactions and one CH₃-CH₃ eclipsing interaction.
Step 5: Sum the energy contributions from all interactions to calculate the total strain. Multiply the number of interactions by their respective energy values and add them together to find the total strain in the eclipsed conformation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conformational Strain

Conformational strain refers to the energy increase associated with the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule. In eclipsed conformations, atoms or groups are aligned with each other, leading to increased steric hindrance and torsional strain. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the total strain in different conformations.
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Eclipsed vs. Staggered Conformations

Eclipsed conformations occur when atoms or groups are directly aligned with each other, resulting in higher energy states due to increased repulsion. In contrast, staggered conformations have groups positioned at angles to each other, minimizing strain. Recognizing the differences between these conformations is essential for analyzing strain in molecular structures.
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Understanding what a conformer is.

Torsional Strain

Torsional strain arises from the eclipsing interactions between adjacent bonds in a molecule. It is a specific type of conformational strain that occurs when bonds are rotated into an eclipsed position, leading to increased energy. This concept is vital for quantifying the total strain in eclipsed conformations, as it directly impacts molecular stability.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Choose the conformation in each pair that is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.'

(a)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the total strain in the eclipsed conformations shown.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Would you expect a CH3/CH3 eclipsing interaction to be larger or smaller than 1.3 kcal/mol?

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Textbook Question

For each of the pairs in Assessment 3.29, which conformation would you expect to be more prominent at equilibrium?

(a)

(b)

(c)

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Textbook Question

Calculate the dihedral angle (θ) for the conformations shown.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Why is it incorrect to say that the dihedral angle shown is 120° or even 109°?

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