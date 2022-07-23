Textbook Question
Choose the conformation in each pair that is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.'
(a)
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Choose the conformation in each pair that is most stable. If both are equally stable, then write 'no difference.'
(a)
Calculate the dihedral angle (θ) for the conformations shown.
(c)
Calculate the total strain in the eclipsed conformations shown.
(b)
Would you expect a CH3/CH3 eclipsing interaction to be larger or smaller than 1.3 kcal/mol?
Calculate the dihedral angle (θ) for the conformations shown.
(c)
Why is it incorrect to say that the dihedral angle shown is 120° or even 109°?