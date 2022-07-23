Enthalpy (∆H°)

Enthalpy (∆H°) is a measure of the total heat content of a system and reflects the energy changes during a chemical reaction. It can be either exothermic (releasing heat, ∆H° < 0) or endothermic (absorbing heat, ∆H° > 0). The value of ∆H° can be rationalized by examining the stability and structure of the reactants and products, particularly the strength of bonds formed and broken during the reaction, which influences the overall energy change.