Temperature and Reaction Quotient

Temperature plays a significant role in determining the Gibbs Free Energy of a reaction. The reaction quotient (Q) reflects the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at any point in time. At equilibrium, the relationship between Gibbs Free Energy, temperature, and the reaction quotient can be expressed using the equation ∆G° = ∆H° - T∆S°, where ∆H° is the change in enthalpy and ∆S° is the change in entropy.