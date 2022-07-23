Temperature Dependence of ∆G

The Gibbs free energy change (∆G) is temperature-dependent, and its calculation at different temperatures requires consideration of the enthalpy (∆H) and entropy (∆S) changes of the reaction. The relationship is given by the equation ∆G = ∆H - T∆S, where T is the absolute temperature in Kelvin. At 373 K, it is important to accurately determine ∆H and ∆S to compute ∆G°, reflecting how temperature influences the spontaneity of the reaction.