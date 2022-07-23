Textbook Question
Calculate ∆H° for the following equilibrium processes.
(d)
1296
views
Calculate ∆H° for the following equilibrium processes.
(d)
A certain process has ∆H° = 11.7 kcal/mol and AS° = +33cal/mol•K . That is, this reaction has an unfavorable enthalpy but a favorable entropy term. At what temperature will the process be neither favored nor disfavored?
Which conformation in each of the following pairs has the least strain energy?
(a)
Calculate ∆H° for the following equilibrium processes.
(b)
Considering the process described in Assessment 5.13, will it be favored or disfavored at a temperature higher than the one you calculated? How about at a temperature below what you calculated?