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Ch. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 15a
Chapter 4, Problem 15a

Calculate ∆H° for the following equilibrium processes.
(a)

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1
Analyze the chemical structures provided in the image. The equilibrium process involves the interconversion of two conformations of cyclohexane: one with axial methyl groups and the other with equatorial methyl groups.
Understand that the energy difference between these conformations arises due to steric hindrance. Axial methyl groups experience 1,3-diaxial interactions, which increase the energy of the axial conformation compared to the equatorial conformation.
To calculate ∆H°, determine the energy difference between the axial and equatorial conformations. This can be done using known values for the steric strain caused by 1,3-diaxial interactions for methyl groups.
Use the standard enthalpy change formula: ∆H° = (Energy of axial conformation) - (Energy of equatorial conformation). Substitute the appropriate values for the steric strain energy.
Interpret the result: A negative ∆H° indicates that the equatorial conformation is more stable, which is expected due to reduced steric hindrance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enthalpy Change (∆H°)

Enthalpy change (∆H°) is a measure of the heat content of a system at constant pressure. It indicates whether a reaction is exothermic (releases heat, ∆H° < 0) or endothermic (absorbs heat, ∆H° > 0). Understanding how to calculate ∆H° is crucial for analyzing chemical reactions and their energy profiles.
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Equilibrium Processes

Equilibrium processes refer to the state in which the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. The equilibrium constant (K) can be used to relate the concentrations of species at equilibrium, and changes in enthalpy can affect the position of equilibrium according to Le Chatelier's principle.
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Hess's Law

Hess's Law states that the total enthalpy change for a reaction is the sum of the enthalpy changes for individual steps, regardless of the pathway taken. This principle allows for the calculation of ∆H° for complex reactions by breaking them down into simpler steps, making it essential for determining the enthalpy changes in equilibrium processes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate ∆H° for the following equilibrium processes.

(d)

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Textbook Question
Which of the following carbocations would you expect to undergo rearrangement?
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Textbook Question

A certain process has ∆H° = 11.7 kcal/mol and AS° = +33cal/mol•K . That is, this reaction has an unfavorable enthalpy but a favorable entropy term. At what temperature will the process be neither favored nor disfavored?

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Textbook Question

Which conformation in each of the following pairs has the least strain energy?

(a)

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Textbook Question

Calculate ∆H° for the following equilibrium processes.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Considering the process described in Assessment 5.13, will it be favored or disfavored at a temperature higher than the one you calculated? How about at a temperature below what you calculated?

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