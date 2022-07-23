Calculate ∆H° for the following equilibrium processes.
(a)
Calculate ∆H° for the following equilibrium processes.
(a)
At what temperature does the entropy change of a process not contribute to the favorability of a process?
For the following values of ∆H° , ∆S°, and T, tell whether the process would be favored.
(c) ∆H° = -21.3 kcal/mol ; AS° = -51 cal/mol•K ; T = 373 K
A certain process has ∆H° = 11.7 kcal/mol and AS° = +33cal/mol•K . That is, this reaction has an unfavorable enthalpy but a favorable entropy term. At what temperature will the process be neither favored nor disfavored?
For the following values of ∆H° , ∆S°, and T, tell whether the process would be favored.
(d) ∆H° = -8.3 kcal/mol ; ∆S° = -12 cal/mol•K ; T = 298 K
Considering the process described in Assessment 5.13, will it be favored or disfavored at a temperature higher than the one you calculated? How about at a temperature below what you calculated?