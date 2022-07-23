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Ch. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 11b
Chapter 4, Problem 11b

For the following values of ∆H° , ∆S°, and T, tell whether the process would be favored.
(b) ∆H° = +7.34 kcal/mol ; ∆S° = +43 cal/mol•K ; T = 325 K

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the Gibbs free energy equation: G = ΔH - TΔS. This equation determines whether a process is thermodynamically favored. A negative value of ΔG indicates a favored process.
Step 2: Ensure the units are consistent. Here, ΔH° is given in kcal/mol, while ΔS° is in cal/mol•K. Convert ΔH° to cal/mol by multiplying by 1000: ΔH° = 7.34 kcal/mol × 1000 = 7340 cal/mol.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the Gibbs free energy equation. Use ΔH° = 7340 cal/mol, ΔS° = +43 cal/mol•K, and T = 325 K. The equation becomes: G = 7340 - (325 × 43).
Step 4: Analyze the sign of ΔG. If the result of the calculation is negative, the process is thermodynamically favored. If it is positive, the process is not favored.
Step 5: Consider the temperature dependence. Since ΔH° is positive (endothermic) and ΔS° is positive (increase in entropy), the process may become favored at higher temperatures. Evaluate whether the given temperature (325 K) is sufficient to make ΔG negative.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gibbs Free Energy

Gibbs Free Energy (G) is a thermodynamic potential that helps predict whether a process will occur spontaneously at constant temperature and pressure. It is calculated using the equation ΔG = ΔH - TΔS, where ΔH is the change in enthalpy, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and ΔS is the change in entropy. A negative ΔG indicates a spontaneous process, while a positive ΔG suggests non-spontaneity.
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Breaking down the different terms of the Gibbs Free Energy equation.

Enthalpy (ΔH)

Enthalpy (ΔH) is a measure of the total heat content of a system. A positive ΔH indicates that the process is endothermic, meaning it absorbs heat from the surroundings. This can affect the spontaneity of a reaction, as higher energy input may be required to drive the process, especially if the entropy change is not favorable.
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Entropy (ΔS)

Entropy (ΔS) is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. A positive ΔS indicates an increase in disorder, which generally favors spontaneity. In the context of the Gibbs Free Energy equation, a larger positive ΔS can offset a positive ΔH, potentially leading to a negative ΔG and making the process more favorable at higher temperatures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G°, calculate (i) Keq and (ii) the % composition of the equilibrium mixture (% reactants, % products) at 298 K.

(b)

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Textbook Question

For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G°, calculate (i) Keq and (ii) the % composition of the equilibrium mixture (% reactants, % products) at 298 K.

(a)

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Textbook Question

At what temperature does the entropy change of a process not contribute to the favorability of a process?

1086
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Textbook Question

For the following values of ∆H° , ∆S°, and T, tell whether the process would be favored.

(c) ∆H° = -21.3 kcal/mol ; AS° = -51 cal/mol•K ; T = 373 K

1166
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Textbook Question

For the following values of ∆H° , ∆S°, and T, tell whether the process would be favored.

(a) ∆H° = -15 kcal/mol ; ∆S° = +37 cal/mol•K ; T = 273 K

1222
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Textbook Question

For the following values of ∆H° , ∆S°, and T, tell whether the process would be favored.

(d) ∆H° = -8.3 kcal/mol ; ∆S° = -12 cal/mol•K ; T = 298 K

1094
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