For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G°, calculate (i) Keq and (ii) the % composition of the equilibrium mixture (% reactants, % products) at 298 K.
(b)
For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G°, calculate (i) Keq and (ii) the % composition of the equilibrium mixture (% reactants, % products) at 298 K.
(b)
For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G°, calculate (i) Keq and (ii) the % composition of the equilibrium mixture (% reactants, % products) at 298 K.
(a)
At what temperature does the entropy change of a process not contribute to the favorability of a process?
For the following values of ∆H° , ∆S°, and T, tell whether the process would be favored.
(c) ∆H° = -21.3 kcal/mol ; AS° = -51 cal/mol•K ; T = 373 K
For the following values of ∆H° , ∆S°, and T, tell whether the process would be favored.
(a) ∆H° = -15 kcal/mol ; ∆S° = +37 cal/mol•K ; T = 273 K
For the following values of ∆H° , ∆S°, and T, tell whether the process would be favored.
(d) ∆H° = -8.3 kcal/mol ; ∆S° = -12 cal/mol•K ; T = 298 K