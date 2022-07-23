Gibbs Free Energy

Gibbs Free Energy (G) is a thermodynamic potential that helps predict whether a process will occur spontaneously at constant temperature and pressure. It is calculated using the formula ΔG = ΔH - TΔS, where ΔH is the change in enthalpy, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and ΔS is the change in entropy. A negative ΔG indicates that the process is favored, while a positive ΔG suggests it is not.