For the following values of ∆H° , ∆S°, and T, tell whether the process would be favored.
(b) ∆H° = +7.34 kcal/mol ; ∆S° = +43 cal/mol•K ; T = 325 K
For the following values of ∆H° , ∆S°, and T, tell whether the process would be favored.
(b) ∆H° = +7.34 kcal/mol ; ∆S° = +43 cal/mol•K ; T = 325 K
For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G°, calculate (i) Keq and (ii) the % composition of the equilibrium mixture (% reactants, % products) at 298 K.
(b)
For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G°, indicate whether you expect the equilibrium constant to be greater than, equal to, or less than 1. Justify your expectation in words.
(a)
Chapter 5 taught us that chemical reactions are random collisions. Experimentally, how can we make molecules collide more often?
For the following values of ∆H° , ∆S°, and T, tell whether the process would be favored.
(a) ∆H° = -15 kcal/mol ; ∆S° = +37 cal/mol•K ; T = 273 K
For the following equilibrium processes and the corresponding ∆G° , indicate whether you expect the equilibrium constant to be greater than, equal to, or less than 1. Justify your expectation in words.
(b)