Textbook Question
For each pair of reactions, predict which will happen more quickly. [For (c) and (d), the more substituted carbocation is more stable due to hyperconjugation.]
(c)
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For each pair of reactions, predict which will happen more quickly. [For (c) and (d), the more substituted carbocation is more stable due to hyperconjugation.]
(c)
Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.
(c) CH3CH3 + HOOH → CH3CH2OH + H2O
Using bond-dissociation energies, identify the most stable radical. Justify the difference in stability based on the structure.
(a)
Using bond-dissociation energies, identify the most stable radical. Justify the difference in stability based on the structure.
(c)
For each pair of reactions, predict which will happen more quickly.
[For (a) and (b), think about the stability of the bases involved.]
(a)
Give the approximate bond-dissociation energy for each indicated bond.