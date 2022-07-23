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Ch. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 5 - Chemical Reaction Analysis: Thermodynamics and KineticsProblem 38c
Chapter 4, Problem 38c

Using bond-dissociation energies, identify the most stable radical. Justify the difference in stability based on the structure.
(c)

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Step 1: Understand the concept of radical stability. Radicals are stabilized by factors such as resonance, hyperconjugation, and inductive effects. Resonance is particularly significant because it delocalizes the unpaired electron over multiple atoms, reducing its energy.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the radicals. The first radical is an alkyl radical (ethyl radical), while the second radical is a benzyl radical. The benzyl radical has the unpaired electron adjacent to a benzene ring, which allows for resonance stabilization.
Step 3: Evaluate resonance stabilization in the benzyl radical. The unpaired electron on the benzyl radical can delocalize into the π-system of the benzene ring, forming multiple resonance structures. This delocalization significantly increases the stability of the benzyl radical.
Step 4: Compare the ethyl radical. The ethyl radical lacks resonance stabilization because the unpaired electron is localized on the carbon atom. It can only be stabilized through hyperconjugation with adjacent C-H bonds, which is less effective than resonance.
Step 5: Justify the difference in stability using bond-dissociation energies. Bond-dissociation energy is lower for the bond that forms the benzyl radical compared to the ethyl radical, indicating that the benzyl radical is more stable. This difference arises due to the resonance stabilization in the benzyl radical.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond-Dissociation Energy

Bond-dissociation energy (BDE) is the energy required to break a bond in a molecule, resulting in the formation of radicals. Higher BDE values indicate stronger bonds, which typically correlate with lower stability of the resulting radicals. Understanding BDE is crucial for predicting the stability of radicals, as radicals formed from weaker bonds are generally more stable due to lower energy requirements for bond cleavage.
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Radical Stability

Radical stability refers to the relative stability of radical species, which can be influenced by factors such as hybridization, resonance, and steric effects. Generally, tertiary radicals are more stable than secondary, which are more stable than primary radicals. This stability is often due to the ability of surrounding groups to donate electron density to the unpaired electron, thus stabilizing the radical.
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Resonance Effects

Resonance effects occur when a molecule can be represented by multiple valid Lewis structures, allowing for the delocalization of electrons. In the context of radicals, resonance can significantly enhance stability by spreading out the unpaired electron over multiple atoms. This delocalization reduces the energy of the radical, making it more stable compared to localized radicals that lack such resonance stabilization.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.

(c) CH3CH3 + HOOH → CH3CH2OH + H2O

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Textbook Question

Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.

(b) CH3Br + HCl → CH3Cl + HBr

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Textbook Question

Using bond-dissociation energies, identify the most stable radical. Justify the difference in stability based on the structure.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Using bond-dissociation energies, identify the most stable radical. Justify the difference in stability based on the structure.

(d) I• vs •OH

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Textbook Question

For each pair of reactions, predict which will happen more quickly.

[For (a) and (b), think about the stability of the bases involved.]

(a)

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Textbook Question

Give the approximate bond-dissociation energy for each indicated bond.

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