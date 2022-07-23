Textbook Question
Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.
(c) CH3CH3 + HOOH → CH3CH2OH + H2O
1210
views
Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.
(c) CH3CH3 + HOOH → CH3CH2OH + H2O
Calculate ∆H° for the following reactions.
(b) CH3Br + HCl → CH3Cl + HBr
Using bond-dissociation energies, identify the most stable radical. Justify the difference in stability based on the structure.
(a)
Using bond-dissociation energies, identify the most stable radical. Justify the difference in stability based on the structure.
(d) I• vs •OH
For each pair of reactions, predict which will happen more quickly.
[For (a) and (b), think about the stability of the bases involved.]
(a)
Give the approximate bond-dissociation energy for each indicated bond.