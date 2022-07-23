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Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 46k
Chapter 5, Problem 46k

Classify the following objects and molecules as chiral or achiral.
(k) Chemical structure illustration showing a molecule with two hydrogen atoms, used to discuss chirality classification.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of chirality. A molecule or object is chiral if it cannot be superimposed on its mirror image. This typically occurs when a carbon atom is bonded to four different groups, creating a stereocenter. If the molecule has a plane of symmetry or can be superimposed on its mirror image, it is achiral.
Step 2: Examine the structure of the given molecule or object (k). Look for the presence of a stereocenter, which is a carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups. If no stereocenter is present, the molecule is likely achiral.
Step 3: Check for symmetry in the molecule. If the molecule has a plane of symmetry or a center of symmetry, it is achiral. If no symmetry is present, it may be chiral.
Step 4: Consider the three-dimensional arrangement of the groups around the carbon atom. If the groups are arranged in such a way that the molecule and its mirror image are non-superimposable, the molecule is chiral.
Step 5: Based on the analysis of the structure, stereocenters, and symmetry, classify the given molecule or object (k) as either chiral or achiral.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. A chiral molecule typically has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, resulting in two distinct enantiomers. This property is crucial in organic chemistry as it affects the behavior of molecules in biological systems and their interactions with polarized light.
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Achirality

Achirality describes molecules that are superimposable on their mirror images, meaning they do not have a chiral center. Common examples include molecules with a plane of symmetry or those that are symmetrical in structure. Understanding achirality is essential for distinguishing between chiral and achiral substances in organic chemistry.
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Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism is a form of isomerism where molecules have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. This includes both enantiomers (chiral) and diastereomers (not necessarily chiral). Recognizing stereoisomers is vital for classifying molecules as chiral or achiral, as the spatial arrangement can significantly influence their chemical properties and biological activity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Define the relationship between each set of two molecules as chain isomers, positional isomers, functional group isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, conformational isomers, or identical.

(c)

841
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Textbook Question

Define the relationship between each set of two molecules as chain isomers, positional isomers, functional group isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, conformational isomers, or identical

(a)

956
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Textbook Question

Classify the following objects and molecules as chiral or achiral.

(e)

1098
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Textbook Question

Classify the following objects and molecules as chiral or achiral.

(c) <IMAGE>

1063
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Textbook Question

Classify the following objects and molecules as chiral or achiral.

(h)

1099
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Textbook Question

Classify the following objects and molecules as chiral or achiral.

(l)

1358
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