As we learned in Chapter 2, we don't need to show hydrogens bonded to carbons when drawing organic molecules using line-angle formulas. At asymmetric centers, however, we often show the hydrogen. Why? When might it be unnecessary to show the hydrogen at a chiral center?
Complete the structure of each of these so that it matches the (R) or (S) configuration associated with the name.
(e)
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Key Concepts
Stereochemistry
Chirality
Nomenclature of Organic Compounds
Draw the enantiomer of each of the molecules you drew in Assessment 6.52.
Natural products are organic compounds produced by living organisms, including plants, fungi, and animals. Often referred to as secondary metabolites because they are not required for survival of the organism, natural products have found broad utility as drugs themselves or as lead compounds used in the development of medicines. One such example is paclitaxel, which has been used as a cancer drug. Paclitaxel is isolated from the yew tree, where it is produced as a single stereoisomer (shown). Based on its structure, how many stereoisomers are possible for paclitaxel?
Complete the structure of each of these so that it matches the (R) or (S) configuration associated with the name.
(d)
Complete the structure of each of these so that it matches the (R) or (S) configuration associated with the name.
(a)
Assign the absolute stereochemistry for each of the following molecules.
(f)