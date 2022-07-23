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Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 52e
Chapter 5, Problem 52e

Complete the structure of each of these so that it matches the (R) or (S) configuration associated with the name.
(e)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to assign the correct stereochemistry (R or S configuration) to the chiral centers in the given molecule, 2-bromocyclopentan-1-ol, based on the (1R,2S) designation provided.
Step 2: Identify the chiral centers. In the given structure, the carbon attached to the OH group (C1) and the carbon attached to the Br group (C2) are chiral centers because they are bonded to four different groups.
Step 3: Assign priorities to the substituents on C1 (the carbon with the OH group) using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. The substituents are: OH (highest priority due to atomic number), the cyclopentane ring, the hydrogen (lowest priority), and the carbon attached to Br.
Step 4: Assign priorities to the substituents on C2 (the carbon with the Br group) using the same rules. The substituents are: Br (highest priority due to atomic number), the cyclopentane ring, the hydrogen (lowest priority), and the carbon attached to OH.
Step 5: Determine the spatial arrangement of the substituents around each chiral center. For C1, arrange the substituents in decreasing priority and determine if the rotation is clockwise (R) or counterclockwise (S). Repeat the process for C2. Ensure the final structure matches the (1R,2S) configuration as specified in the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is crucial for understanding isomerism, particularly enantiomers, which are molecules that are mirror images of each other. The (R) and (S) nomenclature is used to denote the configuration of chiral centers in a molecule, which is essential for determining the correct structure in organic compounds.
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Chirality

Chirality refers to the property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. A chiral center, typically a carbon atom, is bonded to four different substituents, leading to two distinct configurations. Understanding chirality is vital for predicting the behavior of molecules in biological systems, as different enantiomers can have vastly different effects.
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Nomenclature of Organic Compounds

The nomenclature of organic compounds follows specific rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). This system provides a standardized way to name compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and stereochemistry. For example, in the name (1R,2S)-2-bromocyclopentan-1-ol, the numbers indicate the positions of substituents, while the R and S designations specify the stereochemistry at the chiral centers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

As we learned in Chapter 2, we don't need to show hydrogens bonded to carbons when drawing organic molecules using line-angle formulas. At asymmetric centers, however, we often show the hydrogen. Why? When might it be unnecessary to show the hydrogen at a chiral center?

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Textbook Question

Draw the enantiomer of each of the molecules you drew in Assessment 6.52.

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Textbook Question

Natural products are organic compounds produced by living organisms, including plants, fungi, and animals. Often referred to as secondary metabolites because they are not required for survival of the organism, natural products have found broad utility as drugs themselves or as lead compounds used in the development of medicines. One such example is paclitaxel, which has been used as a cancer drug. Paclitaxel is isolated from the yew tree, where it is produced as a single stereoisomer (shown). Based on its structure, how many stereoisomers are possible for paclitaxel?

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Textbook Question

Complete the structure of each of these so that it matches the (R) or (S) configuration associated with the name.

(d)

819
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Textbook Question

Complete the structure of each of these so that it matches the (R) or (S) configuration associated with the name.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Assign the absolute stereochemistry for each of the following molecules.

(f)

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