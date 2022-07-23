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Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 53
Chapter 5, Problem 53

Draw the enantiomer of each of the molecules you drew in Assessment 6.52.

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1
Identify the chiral centers in the molecules from Assessment 6.52. A chiral center is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. Ensure you have correctly identified all such centers in the given molecules.
For each chiral center, determine the configuration (R or S) using the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priority rules. Assign priorities to the substituents based on atomic number and follow the sequence rules to determine the configuration.
To draw the enantiomer, invert the configuration of each chiral center. If a chiral center is R, change it to S, and vice versa. This inversion creates the mirror image of the molecule.
Redraw the molecule with the inverted configurations. Ensure that the spatial arrangement of the substituents reflects the mirror image of the original molecule. Use wedge-and-dash notation to indicate the three-dimensional structure.
Double-check your work by verifying that the drawn enantiomer is non-superimposable on the original molecule and that all chiral centers have been inverted correctly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enantiomers

Enantiomers are a type of stereoisomer that are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. They occur in molecules that have at least one chiral center, which is a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents. The presence of enantiomers is crucial in organic chemistry, especially in pharmaceuticals, as they can have different biological activities.
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Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. A chiral molecule typically contains a chiral center, often a carbon atom with four distinct groups attached. Understanding chirality is essential for identifying enantiomers and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions and biological systems.
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Drawing Stereoisomers

Drawing stereoisomers involves representing the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule on a two-dimensional plane. This includes using wedge and dash notation to indicate bonds that are oriented above or below the plane of the paper. Accurately depicting stereoisomers, including enantiomers, is vital for visualizing their spatial relationships and understanding their chemical properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When the following substituted biphenyl was synthesized, it was found to have a specific rotation [α] of -23° at 25°C . When the specific rotation was measured at 100°C the compound had a specific rotation of 0° . Upon cooling back to 25°C the specific rotation was measured again, resulting in [α] = 0°. Explain these results.

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Textbook Question

As we learned in Chapter 2, we don't need to show hydrogens bonded to carbons when drawing organic molecules using line-angle formulas. At asymmetric centers, however, we often show the hydrogen. Why? When might it be unnecessary to show the hydrogen at a chiral center?

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Textbook Question

Complete the structure of each of these so that it matches the (R) or (S) configuration associated with the name.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Natural products are organic compounds produced by living organisms, including plants, fungi, and animals. Often referred to as secondary metabolites because they are not required for survival of the organism, natural products have found broad utility as drugs themselves or as lead compounds used in the development of medicines. One such example is paclitaxel, which has been used as a cancer drug. Paclitaxel is isolated from the yew tree, where it is produced as a single stereoisomer (shown). Based on its structure, how many stereoisomers are possible for paclitaxel?

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Textbook Question

Complete the structure of each of these so that it matches the (R) or (S) configuration associated with the name.

(d)

819
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Textbook Question

Complete the structure of each of these so that it matches the (R) or (S) configuration associated with the name.

(a)

1141
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