Textbook Question
Convert the line-angle drawings into Fischer projections.
(b)
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Convert the line-angle drawings into Fischer projections.
(b)
Convert the Fischer projections into line-angle drawings and assign (R) and (S) at each chiral center.
(c)
Convert the Fischer projections into line-angle drawings and assign (R) and (S) at each chiral center.
(a)
Convert the line-angle drawings into Fischer projections.
(c)
How might you separate enantiomers of 2-phenylpropionic acid?
(i) Which of the following pairs of compounds would you expect to have different physical properties?
(ii) What is the relationship between each of the pairs?
(iii) Assign the absolute configuration of each stereocenter to confirm your answer.
(c)