Textbook Question
Identify the following substituted cycloalkanes as cis or trans.
(a)
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Identify the following substituted cycloalkanes as cis or trans.
(a)
By comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the following chiral centers as R or S.
(j)
Identify the following substituted cycloalkanes as cis or trans.
(c)
For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,
(d) LOOKING AHEAD What is the relationship between a cis isomer and a trans isomer?
For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,
(a) draw two different cis and two different trans isomers.
For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane
(c) What is the stereochemical relationship between trans isomers?