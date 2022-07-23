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Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 19j
Chapter 5, Problem 19j

By comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the following chiral centers as R or S.
(j)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the chiral center in the molecule. A chiral center is a carbon atom bonded to four different groups. In the given structure, the central carbon atom is the chiral center.
Step 2: Assign priorities to the substituents attached to the chiral center based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules. The substituent with the highest atomic number gets the highest priority (1), and the substituent with the lowest atomic number gets the lowest priority (4). In this case, assign priorities to groups 1, 2, 3, and 4.
Step 3: Orient the molecule so that the lowest priority group (priority 4) is pointing away from you (on the dashed wedge). This ensures that you are viewing the molecule correctly for determining the configuration.
Step 4: Trace a path from the highest priority group (1) to the second priority group (2), and then to the third priority group (3). Determine whether this path is clockwise or counterclockwise.
Step 5: If the path traced is clockwise, the configuration is labeled as R (rectus). If the path traced is counterclockwise, the configuration is labeled as S (sinister).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. Molecules with chirality typically contain a carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, resulting in two distinct configurations known as enantiomers. Understanding chirality is crucial for determining the R or S configuration of chiral centers.
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Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules

The Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) priority rules are a set of guidelines used to assign priorities to the substituents attached to a chiral center. According to these rules, substituents are ranked based on atomic number, with higher atomic numbers receiving higher priority. This ranking is essential for determining the correct R or S designation of a chiral center.
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R and S Configuration

The R and S configuration system is a method for designating the spatial arrangement of substituents around a chiral center. If the priority of the substituents decreases in a clockwise direction, the configuration is labeled as R (rectus), while a counterclockwise arrangement is labeled as S (sinister). This system is vital for accurately describing the stereochemistry of chiral molecules.
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R and S Naming- Step 4
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,

(b) What is the stereochemical relationship between the cis isomers?

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Textbook Question

Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Of the following pairs, identify the higher priority substituent according to the CIP rules. (R = position of attachment to the asymmetric center.)

(a)

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Textbook Question

Order the following sets of substituents via their priority using the CIP rules. (R = position of attachment to the asymmetric center.)

(a)

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Textbook Question

For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,

(d) LOOKING AHEAD What is the relationship between a cis isomer and a trans isomer?

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Textbook Question

For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane

(c) What is the stereochemical relationship between trans isomers?

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