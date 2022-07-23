For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,
(b) What is the stereochemical relationship between the cis isomers?
For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,
(b) What is the stereochemical relationship between the cis isomers?
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S.
(a)
Of the following pairs, identify the higher priority substituent according to the CIP rules. (R = position of attachment to the asymmetric center.)
(a)
Order the following sets of substituents via their priority using the CIP rules. (R = position of attachment to the asymmetric center.)
(a)
For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,
(d) LOOKING AHEAD What is the relationship between a cis isomer and a trans isomer?
For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane
(c) What is the stereochemical relationship between trans isomers?