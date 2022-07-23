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Ch. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in Space
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 6 - Stereoisomerism: Arrangement of Atoms in SpaceProblem 17a
Chapter 5, Problem 17a

Identify the following substituted cycloalkanes as cis or trans.
(a) Structural representation of a substituted cycloalkane, illustrating cis and trans configurations.

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cis and trans isomers. Cis isomers have substituents on the same side of the cycloalkane ring, while trans isomers have substituents on opposite sides of the ring.
Step 2: Examine the structure of the substituted cycloalkane provided in the problem. Identify the positions of the substituents relative to the plane of the ring (above or below).
Step 3: Determine whether the substituents are on the same side (cis) or opposite sides (trans) of the ring. This can be done by visualizing or drawing the molecule in 3D.
Step 4: If the substituents are on the same side, label the molecule as cis. If they are on opposite sides, label the molecule as trans.
Step 5: Double-check your analysis by considering the spatial arrangement of the substituents and ensuring the correct identification of cis or trans isomers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cis-Trans Isomerism

Cis-trans isomerism, also known as geometric isomerism, occurs in compounds with restricted rotation around a bond, typically in alkenes or cyclic structures. In cycloalkanes, 'cis' refers to substituents on the same side of the ring, while 'trans' indicates they are on opposite sides. This spatial arrangement significantly affects the physical and chemical properties of the compounds.
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Cycloalkanes

Cycloalkanes are saturated hydrocarbons with carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure. They can vary in size and the number of carbon atoms, influencing their stability and reactivity. The presence of substituents on the ring can lead to different isomeric forms, which are crucial for determining their classification as cis or trans.
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Substituents and Their Position

In the context of cycloalkanes, substituents are atoms or groups attached to the carbon ring. The position of these substituents relative to each other is essential for determining whether the compound is classified as cis or trans. Understanding how to identify and visualize these positions is key to accurately categorizing the isomers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,

(b) What is the stereochemical relationship between the cis isomers?

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Textbook Question

A molecule of the type shown here is discussed in greater detail in Section 6.5.1. Draw the mirror image. Is it superimposable? Switch the spatial orientation at both asymmetric centers. Have you generated a new molecule?

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Textbook Question

Identify the following substituted cycloalkanes as cis or trans.

(c)

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Textbook Question

For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,

(a) draw two different cis and two different trans isomers.

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Textbook Question

Draw the mirror image of the following molecule. Then, using the mirror image generated, switch the spatial orientation at the asymmetric center. Is the final structure the enantiomer of the original? If not, what is it?

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Textbook Question

For each of the following chiral molecules, obtain the enantiomer (i) by drawing the nonsuperimposable mirror image and (ii) by switching the spatial orientation at each asymmetric center. Confirm (possibly using models) that the structures you drew for (i) and (ii) are the same.

(d)

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