For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,
(b) What is the stereochemical relationship between the cis isomers?
For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,
(b) What is the stereochemical relationship between the cis isomers?
A molecule of the type shown here is discussed in greater detail in Section 6.5.1. Draw the mirror image. Is it superimposable? Switch the spatial orientation at both asymmetric centers. Have you generated a new molecule?
Identify the following substituted cycloalkanes as cis or trans.
(c)
For the compound 1-ethyl-3-isopropylcyclopentane,
(a) draw two different cis and two different trans isomers.
Draw the mirror image of the following molecule. Then, using the mirror image generated, switch the spatial orientation at the asymmetric center. Is the final structure the enantiomer of the original? If not, what is it?
For each of the following chiral molecules, obtain the enantiomer (i) by drawing the nonsuperimposable mirror image and (ii) by switching the spatial orientation at each asymmetric center. Confirm (possibly using models) that the structures you drew for (i) and (ii) are the same.
(d)