Naproxen is a commercially available anti-inflammatory sold under the name Aleve.
(a) Assign the absolute configuration as R or S.
Naproxen is a commercially available anti-inflammatory sold under the name Aleve.
(a) Assign the absolute configuration as R or S.
Based on the absolute configuration of (S)-butan-2-ol, what can you say about the direction it rotates plane-polarized light?
A student wanted to measure the specific rotation of the following propionate derivative (density = 1.12 g/ml).
A sample of the pure compound was placed in a 10.0-cm polarimeter tube, and using the sodium D line, the observed rotation at 20°C was determined to be +46.6° . What is the specific rotation of the propionate derivative?
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by each of the two methods discussed in Section 6.3.2.4, determine the absolute configuration. [Do not use your models, except to check your answers.]
(h)
Cholesterol (50 mg) was dissolved in 10 mL of chloroform and placed in a 1.0-cm polarimeter cell. This solution produced an observed rotation (using the sodium D line at 20°C ) of - 1.58° . What is the specific rotation of cholesterol?
(R)-Limonene is a cyclic terpene responsible for the smell of oranges and other citrus fruits.
(a) Given that (R)-limonene rotates plane-polarized light in the clockwise direction, should it be referred to as (d) or (l)?
(b) Is it (+) or (-)?
(c) What direction (d or l; + or −) would you expect (S)-limonene to rotate plane-polarized light?