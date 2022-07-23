Based on the absolute configuration of (S)-butan-2-ol, what can you say about the direction it rotates plane-polarized light?
Naproxen is a commercially available anti-inflammatory sold under the name Aleve.
(a) Assign the absolute configuration as R or S.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Chirality
Cahn-Ingold-Prelog Priority Rules
R and S Configuration
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by each of the two methods discussed in Section 6.3.2.4, determine the absolute configuration. [Do not use your models, except to check your answers.]
(d)
A student wanted to measure the specific rotation of the following propionate derivative (density = 1.12 g/ml).
A sample of the pure compound was placed in a 10.0-cm polarimeter tube, and using the sodium D line, the observed rotation at 20°C was determined to be +46.6° . What is the specific rotation of the propionate derivative?
Naproxen is a commercially available anti-inflammatory sold under the name Aleve.
(b) Given that naproxen rotates plane-polarized light in the clockwise direction, should it be referred to as (d) or (l)?
(c) Is it (+) or (-)?
(d) What direction (d or l; + or −) would you expect the enantiomer of naproxen to rotate plane-polarized light?
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by each of the two methods discussed in Section 6.3.2.4, determine the absolute configuration. [Do not use your models, except to check your answers.]
(h)
(R)-Limonene is a cyclic terpene responsible for the smell of oranges and other citrus fruits.
(a) Given that (R)-limonene rotates plane-polarized light in the clockwise direction, should it be referred to as (d) or (l)?
(b) Is it (+) or (-)?
(c) What direction (d or l; + or −) would you expect (S)-limonene to rotate plane-polarized light?