Naproxen is a commercially available anti-inflammatory sold under the name Aleve.
(a) Assign the absolute configuration as R or S.
Naproxen is a commercially available anti-inflammatory sold under the name Aleve.
(a) Assign the absolute configuration as R or S.
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by each of the two methods discussed in Section 6.3.2.4, determine the absolute configuration. [Do not use your models, except to check your answers.]
(d)
Naproxen is a commercially available anti-inflammatory sold under the name Aleve.
(b) Given that naproxen rotates plane-polarized light in the clockwise direction, should it be referred to as (d) or (l)?
(c) Is it (+) or (-)?
(d) What direction (d or l; + or −) would you expect the enantiomer of naproxen to rotate plane-polarized light?
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by comparing them to the models you created in Section 6.3.2, label the absolute configuration as R or S
(f)
(R)-Limonene is a cyclic terpene responsible for the smell of oranges and other citrus fruits.
(a) Given that (R)-limonene rotates plane-polarized light in the clockwise direction, should it be referred to as (d) or (l)?
(b) Is it (+) or (-)?
(c) What direction (d or l; + or −) would you expect (S)-limonene to rotate plane-polarized light?
Prioritize the substituents at each chiral center and then, by each of the two methods discussed in Section 6.3.2.4, determine the absolute configuration. [Do not use your models, except to check your answers.]
(c)