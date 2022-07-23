Step 2: Assign priorities to the substituents based on the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog (CIP) rules. The priority is determined by the atomic number of the atoms directly attached to the chiral center. Oxygen has the highest atomic number, so it gets priority 1. Hydrogen has the lowest atomic number, so it gets priority 4. The other two groups are ranked based on the atoms directly attached to the carbon and their atomic numbers.