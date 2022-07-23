For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(d) [H2CNO2]–
For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(d) [H2CNO2]–
Use resonance structures to identify the areas of high and low electron density in the following compounds:
(d)
For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(c) [H2COCH3]+
For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(e) [CH3C(OH)2]+
(f) [CH2CHNH]–
Draw the important resonance forms of the following cations and anions:
(c)
(d)
Use resonance structures to identify the areas of high and low electron density in the following compounds:
(c)