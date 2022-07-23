For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(g)
(h)
For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(g)
(h)
Draw the important resonance forms for the following molecules and ions.
(a) CO32–
(b)
(c)
Draw the important resonance forms for the following molecules and ions.
(d) NO3–
(e) NO2–
(f)
For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(c) [H2COCH3]+
For each of the following compounds, draw the important resonance forms. Indicate which structures are major and minor contributors or whether they have the same energy.
(e) [CH3C(OH)2]+
(f) [CH2CHNH]–
Draw the important resonance forms of the following cations and anions:
(c)
(d)