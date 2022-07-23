Use resonance structures to identify the areas of high and low electron density in the following compounds:
(a)
(b)
(c)
Use resonance structures to identify the areas of high and low electron density in the following compounds:
(a)
(b)
(c)
In the following sets of resonance forms, label the major and minor contributors and state which structures would be of equal energy. Add any missing important resonance forms.
(d)
(e)
For each pair of ions, determine which ion is more stable. Use resonance forms to explain your answers.
(e)
(f)
Use resonance structures to identify the areas of high and low electron density in the following compounds:
g.
h.
For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(a)
For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(b)