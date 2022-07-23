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Ch.1 - Structure and Bonding
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh.1 - Structure and BondingProblem 46a,b,c
Chapter 1, Problem 46a,b,c

Use resonance structures to identify the areas of high and low electron density in the following compounds:
(a)
(b)
(c)

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1
Identify the functional groups in each compound: (a) CH3C(=O)H is an aldehyde, (b) CH3C(=O)NH2 is an amide, and (c) CH3C(=NH)H is an imine.
For compound (a), draw the resonance structure by moving the lone pair of electrons from the oxygen to form a double bond with the carbon, resulting in a positive charge on the oxygen and a negative charge on the carbon.
For compound (b), draw the resonance structure by moving the lone pair of electrons from the nitrogen to form a double bond with the carbon, resulting in a positive charge on the nitrogen and a negative charge on the oxygen.
For compound (c), draw the resonance structure by moving the lone pair of electrons from the nitrogen to form a double bond with the carbon, resulting in a positive charge on the nitrogen and a negative charge on the carbon.
Analyze the resonance structures to determine areas of high and low electron density: areas with negative charges or lone pairs are high in electron density, while areas with positive charges are low in electron density.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different ways of drawing the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. They help in understanding the distribution of electron density across a molecule, which can affect its reactivity and stability. Each resonance structure contributes to the overall hybrid structure, which is a more accurate representation of the molecule's electron distribution.
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Electron Density

Electron density refers to the probability of finding electrons in a particular region of a molecule. Areas of high electron density are typically associated with negative charges or lone pairs, while areas of low electron density may correspond to positive charges or electron-deficient sites. Understanding electron density is crucial for predicting molecular behavior, including reactivity and interaction with other molecules.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups in resonance structures can help identify regions of high and low electron density, as different groups can withdraw or donate electron density through resonance.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Compound X, isolated from lanolin (sheep’s wool fat), has the pungent aroma of dirty sweatsocks. A careful analysis showed that compound X contains 62.0% carbon and 10.4% hydrogen. No nitrogen or halogen was found.

a. Compute an empirical formula for compound X

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Textbook Question

For each pair of ions, determine which ion is more stable. Use resonance forms to explain your answers.

(e)

(f)

1571
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Textbook Question

Use resonance structures to identify the areas of high and low electron density in the following compounds:

g.

h.

669
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Textbook Question

Use resonance structures to identify the areas of high and low electron density in the following compounds:

i.

j.

482
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Textbook Question

For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.

(b)

664
views