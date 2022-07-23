For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(c)
For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(c)
Compound X, isolated from lanolin (sheep’s wool fat), has the pungent aroma of dirty sweatsocks. A careful analysis showed that compound X contains 62.0% carbon and 10.4% hydrogen. No nitrogen or halogen was found.
a. Compute an empirical formula for compound X
For each pair of ions, determine which ion is more stable. Use resonance forms to explain your answers.
(e)
(f)
Use resonance structures to identify the areas of high and low electron density in the following compounds:
g.
h.
Use resonance structures to identify the areas of high and low electron density in the following compounds:
i.
j.
For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(b)