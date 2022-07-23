For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(c)
For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(c)
Draw the important resonance forms to show the delocalization of charges in the following ions. In each case, indicate the major resonance form(s).
(j)
(k)
Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
e.
f.
g.
h.
For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(a)
Determine whether the following pairs of structures are actually different compounds or simply resonance forms of the same compounds.
i.
j.
k.
l.
For each of these ions, draw the important resonance forms and predict which resonance form is likely to be the major contributor.
(b)