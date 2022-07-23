Two isomers of 1,2-dichloroethene are known. One has a dipole moment of 2.4 D; the other has zero dipole moment. Draw the two isomers, and explain why one has zero dipole moment.
CHCl=CHCl 1,2-dichloroethene
Two isomers of 1,2-dichloroethene are known. One has a dipole moment of 2.4 D; the other has zero dipole moment. Draw the two isomers, and explain why one has zero dipole moment.
CHCl=CHCl 1,2-dichloroethene
The C=O double bond has a dipole moment of about 2.4 D and a bond length of about 1.23 Å.
b. Use this information to evaluate the relative importance of the following two resonance contributors:
The N—F bond is more polar than the N—H bond, but NF3 has a smaller dipole moment than NH3. Explain this curious result.
NF3
μ= 0.2 D
NH3
μ = 1.5 D
Draw the hydrogen bonding that takes place between
a. two molecules of ethanol.
b. two molecules of propylamine.
Draw the hydrogen bonding that takes place between
c. a molecule of dimethyl ether and two molecules of water.
d. two molecules of trimethylamine and a molecule of water.
1. Draw the Lewis structure.
2. Show how the bond dipole moments (and those of any nonbonding pairs of electrons) contribute to the molecular dipole moment.
3. Estimate whether the compound will have a large, small, or zero dipole moment.
d. CH3F
e. CF4
f. CH3OH