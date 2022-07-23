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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional Groups
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional GroupsProblem 3g,h,i
Chapter 2, Problem 3g,h,i

1. Draw the Lewis structure.
2. Show how the bond dipole moments (and those of any nonbonding pairs of electrons) contribute to the molecular dipole moment.
3. Estimate whether the compound will have a large, small, or zero dipole moment.
g. HCN
h. CH3CHO
i. H2C=NH

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by drawing the Lewis structure for each molecule. For HCN, identify the central carbon atom bonded to hydrogen and nitrogen. For CH3CHO, recognize the aldehyde group with a carbonyl bond. For H2C=NH, note the double bond between carbon and nitrogen.
Step 2: Assign formal charges and check for resonance structures if applicable. Ensure that each atom satisfies the octet rule where possible, and adjust for any formal charges.
Step 3: Identify the bond dipole moments. For HCN, consider the electronegativity difference between hydrogen, carbon, and nitrogen. For CH3CHO, focus on the polar C=O bond. For H2C=NH, evaluate the C=N bond polarity.
Step 4: Analyze how these bond dipole moments contribute to the overall molecular dipole moment. Consider the molecular geometry and symmetry to determine if dipoles cancel out or reinforce each other.
Step 5: Estimate the magnitude of the dipole moment. For HCN, expect a significant dipole due to the linear structure and polar bonds. For CH3CHO, anticipate a moderate dipole due to the polar C=O bond. For H2C=NH, predict a small dipole moment due to the geometry and bond polarities.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms of a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They are essential for visualizing the arrangement of atoms, the distribution of electrons, and the connectivity within a molecule, which is crucial for predicting molecular geometry and reactivity.
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Drawing the Lewis Structure for N2H4.

Bond Dipole Moments

Bond dipole moments occur due to differences in electronegativity between bonded atoms, resulting in a separation of charge. This concept is important for understanding how individual bond polarities contribute to the overall molecular dipole moment, which affects the molecule's physical properties and interactions with other molecules.
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How dipole-dipole forces work.

Molecular Dipole Moment

The molecular dipole moment is a vector sum of all individual bond dipoles and lone pair contributions in a molecule. It determines the molecule's polarity, influencing its solubility, boiling point, and interaction with electric fields. Estimating the dipole moment involves considering both the magnitude and direction of each bond dipole within the molecular geometry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two isomers of 1,2-dichloroethene are known. One has a dipole moment of 2.4 D; the other has zero dipole moment. Draw the two isomers, and explain why one has zero dipole moment.

CHCl=CHCl 1,2-dichloroethene

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Textbook Question

The C=O double bond has a dipole moment of about 2.4 D and a bond length of about 1.23 Å.

b. Use this information to evaluate the relative importance of the following two resonance contributors:

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Textbook Question

The N—F bond is more polar than the N—H bond, but NF3 has a smaller dipole moment than NH3. Explain this curious result.

NF3

μ= 0.2 D

NH3

μ = 1.5 D

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Textbook Question

Draw the hydrogen bonding that takes place between

a. two molecules of ethanol.

b. two molecules of propylamine.

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Textbook Question

Draw the hydrogen bonding that takes place between

c. a molecule of dimethyl ether and two molecules of water.

d. two molecules of trimethylamine and a molecule of water.

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Textbook Question

1. Draw the Lewis structure.

2. Show how the bond dipole moments (and those of any nonbonding pairs of electrons) contribute to the molecular dipole moment.

3. Estimate whether the compound will have a large, small, or zero dipole moment.

d. CH3F

e. CF4

f. CH3OH

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