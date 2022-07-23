Textbook Question
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(a) CH3CH2CONHCH3
(b) (CH3CH2)2NH
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Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(a) CH3CH2CONHCH3
(b) (CH3CH2)2NH
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds. The possible classifications are as follows:
alcohol
ether
ketone
aldehyde
carboxylic acid
alkene
(h)
(i)
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(i)
(j)
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(c) (CH3)2CHCOOCH3
(d) CH3CHCHCOCl
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(g) (CH3)3CCH2CH2COOH
(h)
Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(k)
(l)