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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional Groups
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional GroupsProblem 26e,f
Chapter 2, Problem 26e,f

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:
(e) (CH3CH2)2O
(f) CH3CH2CH2CN

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the molecular formula for each compound. For (CH3CH2)2O, the molecular formula is C4H10O. For CH3CH2CH2CN, the molecular formula is C4H7N.
Step 2: For (CH3CH2)2O, recognize that it is an ether. Ethers have an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl groups. Draw the Lewis structure by placing the oxygen atom in the center and connecting it to two ethyl groups (CH3CH2).
Step 3: For CH3CH2CH2CN, recognize that it is a nitrile. Nitriles have a carbon triple-bonded to a nitrogen atom. Draw the Lewis structure by connecting the three carbon atoms in a chain (CH3CH2CH2) and then attach the CN group, ensuring the carbon in the CN group is triple-bonded to the nitrogen.
Step 4: Ensure that all atoms satisfy the octet rule where applicable. For carbon, this means having four bonds, and for oxygen, two bonds. Nitrogen in the CN group should have three bonds and a lone pair.
Step 5: Classify each compound. (CH3CH2)2O is classified as an ether due to the C-O-C linkage. CH3CH2CH2CN is classified as a nitrile due to the presence of the CN group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structure

A Lewis structure is a diagrammatic representation of a molecule showing how the valence electrons are arranged among the atoms in the molecule. It helps in visualizing the bonding between atoms and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. For organic compounds, it is crucial to depict the correct connectivity and electron distribution to understand the molecule's reactivity and properties.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that have characteristic properties and chemical reactivity. In organic chemistry, identifying functional groups like ethers in (CH3CH2)2O or nitriles in CH3CH2CH2CN is essential for classifying compounds and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions. Recognizing these groups helps in understanding the compound's role in larger chemical systems.
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IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a standardized system for naming chemical compounds. It provides a way to derive a compound's name based on its structure, ensuring clear communication among chemists. For example, (CH3CH2)2O is named diethyl ether, and CH3CH2CH2CN is named butanenitrile. Understanding this system is crucial for identifying and classifying compounds accurately in organic chemistry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:

(a) CH3CH2CONHCH3

(b) (CH3CH2)2NH

1142
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Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds. The possible classifications are as follows:

alcohol

ether

ketone

aldehyde

carboxylic acid

alkene

(h)

(i)

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Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:

(i)

(j)

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Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:

(c) (CH3)2CHCOOCH3

(d) CH3CHCHCOCl

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Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:

(g) (CH3)3CCH2CH2COOH

(h)

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Textbook Question

Draw a Lewis structure, and classify each of the following compounds:

(k)

(l)

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