Which of the following pure compounds can form hydrogen bonds? Which can form hydrogen bonds with water? Which ones do you expect to be soluble in water?
a. (CH3CH2)2NH
b. (CH3CH2)3N
c. CH3CH2CH2OH
d. (CH3CH2CH2)2OH
Which of the following pure compounds can form hydrogen bonds? Which can form hydrogen bonds with water? Which ones do you expect to be soluble in water?
a. (CH3CH2)2NH
b. (CH3CH2)3N
c. CH3CH2CH2OH
d. (CH3CH2CH2)2OH
The C≡N triple bond in acetonitrile has a dipole moment of about 3.6 D and a bond length of about 1.16 Å. Calculate the amount of charge separation in this bond. How important is the charge-separated resonance form in the structure of acetonitrile?
Which of the following pure compounds can form hydrogen bonds? Which can form hydrogen bonds with water? Which ones do you expect to be soluble in water?
e. CH3(CH2)3CH3
f. CH2=CH—CH2CH3
g. CH3COCH3
h. CH3CH2COOH
Sulfur dioxide has a dipole moment of 1.60 D. Carbon dioxide has a dipole moment of zero, even though C―O bonds are more polar than S―O bonds. Explain this apparent contradiction.
For each of the following compounds,
1. draw the Lewis structure.
2. show how the bond dipole moments (and those of any nonbonding pairs of electrons) contribute to the molecular dipole moment.
3. estimate whether the compound will have a large, small, or zero dipole moment.
d.
For each of the following compounds,
1. draw the Lewis structure.
2. show how the bond dipole moments (and those of any nonbonding pairs of electrons) contribute to the molecular dipole moment.
3. estimate whether the compound will have a large, small, or zero dipole moment.
a. CH3CH=NCH3
b. CH3CH2OH
c. CBr4