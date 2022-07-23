Consider the following compounds that vary from nearly nonacidic to strongly acidic. Draw the conjugate bases of these compounds, and explain why the acidity increases so dramatically with substitution by nitro groups.
Methyllithium (CH3Li) is often used as a base in organic reactions.
b. What is the conjugate acid of CH3Li? Would you expect CH3Li to be a strong base or a weak base?
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Key Concepts
Conjugate Acid-Base Pair
Strength of Bases
Acid-Base Equilibrium
The following compounds can all react as acids.
a. For each compound, show its conjugate base. Show any resonance forms if applicable.
Label the reactants in these acid–base reactions as Lewis acids (electrophiles) or Lewis bases (nucleophiles). Use curved arrows to show the movement of electron pairs in the reactions.
(b)
Label the reactants in these acid–base reactions as Lewis acids (electrophiles) or Lewis bases (nucleophiles). Use curved arrows to show the movement of electron pairs in the reactions.
(c)
The following compounds can all react as acids.
b. Rank the conjugate bases in the order you would predict, from most stable to least stable.
Label the reactants in these acid–base reactions as Lewis acids (electrophiles) or Lewis bases (nucleophiles). Use curved arrows to show the movement of electron pairs in the reactions.
(a)