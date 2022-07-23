The following compounds can all react as bases.
c. Rank the original compounds in order, from strongest base to weakest base.
The following compounds can all react as bases.
c. Rank the original compounds in order, from strongest base to weakest base.
Methyllithium (CH3Li) is often used as a base in organic reactions.
b. What is the conjugate acid of CH3Li? Would you expect CH3Li to be a strong base or a weak base?
The following compounds can all react as acids.
a. For each compound, show its conjugate base. Show any resonance forms if applicable.
Label the reactants in these acid–base reactions as Lewis acids (electrophiles) or Lewis bases (nucleophiles). Use curved arrows to show the movement of electron pairs in the reactions.
(b)
The following compounds can all react as acids.
b. Rank the conjugate bases in the order you would predict, from most stable to least stable.
Label the reactants in these acid–base reactions as Lewis acids (electrophiles) or Lewis bases (nucleophiles). Use curved arrows to show the movement of electron pairs in the reactions.
(a)