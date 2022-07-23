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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional Groups
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases; Functional GroupsProblem 42h
Chapter 2, Problem 42h

Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions.
(h)

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1
Identify the acid and base in the reaction. In this case, +NH3CH2COOH is the acid, and -OH is the base.
Recognize that the acid, +NH3CH2COOH, has two acidic protons: one on the ammonium group (+NH3) and one on the carboxylic acid group (COOH).
Understand that the hydroxide ion (-OH) will deprotonate the most acidic proton first. Typically, the carboxylic acid proton is more acidic than the ammonium proton.
Write the deprotonation reaction of the carboxylic acid group: +NH3CH2COOH + -OH → +NH3CH2COO- + H2O.
Consider the possibility of further deprotonation. The ammonium group can also be deprotonated by another hydroxide ion: +NH3CH2COO- + -OH → NH2CH2COO- + H2O.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H+) between reactants. In this context, the amino acid +NH3CH2COOH acts as an acid, donating protons to the base, which is the hydroxide ion (OH-). Understanding the nature of acids and bases, including their ability to donate or accept protons, is crucial for predicting the products of such reactions.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.

Zwitterions

A zwitterion is a molecule with both positive and negative charges, but which is overall electrically neutral. Amino acids like +NH3CH2COOH can exist as zwitterions, where the amino group is protonated (+NH3) and the carboxyl group is deprotonated (COO-). Recognizing this form is essential for understanding how amino acids behave in different pH environments, especially in acid-base reactions.
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Deprotonation

Deprotonation is the removal of a proton (H+) from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a conjugate base. In the given reaction, the hydroxide ions (OH-) will deprotonate the amino acid, leading to the formation of water and the conjugate base of the amino acid. This process is key to predicting the products of the reaction, as it determines the new chemical species formed.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions.

(f)

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Textbook Question

The following compounds can all react as acids.

a. For each compound, show its conjugate base. Show any resonance forms if applicable. b. Rank the conjugate bases in the order you would predict, from most stable to least stable.

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Textbook Question

Compare the relative acidity of 1-molar aqueous solutions of the following acids.

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Textbook Question

Consider the following proposed Brønsted–Lowry acid–base reactions. In each case, draw the products of a transfer of the most acidic proton on the acid to the most basic site on the base. Use Appendix 4 to find or estimate the pKa values for the acids and the pKb values for the bases. Then determine which side of the reaction is favored, either reactants or products.

(a)

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions.

(g) HCOOH + CH3O

1786
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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions.

(g) HCOOH + CH3O

(h) +NH3CH2COOH + 2 OH ⇌

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