Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions.
(f)
Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions.
(f)
The following compounds can all react as acids.
a. For each compound, show its conjugate base. Show any resonance forms if applicable. b. Rank the conjugate bases in the order you would predict, from most stable to least stable.
Compare the relative acidity of 1-molar aqueous solutions of the following acids.
Consider the following proposed Brønsted–Lowry acid–base reactions. In each case, draw the products of a transfer of the most acidic proton on the acid to the most basic site on the base. Use Appendix 4 to find or estimate the pKa values for the acids and the pKb values for the bases. Then determine which side of the reaction is favored, either reactants or products.
(a)
(b)
Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions.
(g) HCOOH + CH3O– ⇌
Predict the products of the following acid–base reactions.
(g) HCOOH + CH3O– ⇌
(h) +NH3CH2COOH + 2 –OH ⇌