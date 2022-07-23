Amine Structure and Reactivity

Amines are organic compounds derived from ammonia (NH3) by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with alkyl or aryl groups. The basicity of amines is largely determined by the availability of the lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom, which can be affected by the electron-donating or withdrawing effects of substituents. Primary amines are generally stronger bases than secondary or tertiary amines due to less steric hindrance.