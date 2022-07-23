Identify the base in each compound and determine the site where protonation will occur to form the conjugate acid. For amines like CH3CH2NH2 and CH3CONH2, the nitrogen atom is the basic site. For NaOH and NaNH2, the hydroxide (OH-) and amide (NH2-) ions are the basic sites, respectively. For CH3CH2OH, the oxygen atom in the hydroxyl group is the basic site.