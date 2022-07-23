The following compounds can all react as bases.
c. Rank the original compounds in order, from strongest base to weakest base.
The following compounds can all react as bases.
c. Rank the original compounds in order, from strongest base to weakest base.
The following compounds can all react as acids.
a. For each compound, show its conjugate base. Show any resonance forms if applicable.
The following compounds can all react as acids.
a. For each compound, show its conjugate base. Show any resonance forms if applicable. b. Rank the conjugate bases in the order you would predict, from most stable to least stable.
Compare the relative acidity of 1-molar aqueous solutions of the following acids.
The following compounds can all react as bases.
b. Rank the conjugate acids in the order you would predict, from most stable to least stable.
The following compounds can all react as acids.
c. Rank the original compounds in order, from strongest acid to weakest acid.